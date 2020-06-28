Clear

A man was fatally shot at a Louisville park during protests over the killing of Breonna Taylor

Article Image

A man was fatally shot at a park in Louisville, Kentucky, where protestors have been gathering to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.

Posted: Jun 28, 2020 8:10 AM
Updated: Jun 28, 2020 8:10 AM
Posted By: By Rebekah Riess, CNN

A man was fatally shot at a park in Louisville, Kentucky, where peaceful protesters have been gathering to demand justice for the killing of Breonna Taylor.

The shooting happened Saturday night at Jefferson Square Park, the Louisville Metro Police Department said. A second shooting victim found at the Hall of Justice near the park was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not release details on the person's gender.

The initial calls of shots fired came in around 9 p.m., the police said, and Jefferson County Sheriff's Department deputies at the park attempted life-saving measures on the man who died at the scene.

Officers have cleared the park and secured the area so homicide detectives can conduct their investigation.

Police said protesters will no longer be allowed to stay in the park overnight but peaceful gatherings can continue during the day. No tents of any kind will be allowed.

"While most protesters in the park have been largely peaceful, things changed last night when shots rang out," said Louisville Sgt. Lamont Washington. "We continue to support the peaceful exercise of free speech. However, our primary focus must be on public safety."

Mayor Greg Fischer said he'll provide more details Sunday as more information becomes available .

"I am deeply saddened by the violence that erupted in Jefferson Square Park tonight, where those who have been voicing their concerns have been gathered," he said.

"It is a tragedy that this area of peaceful protest is now a crime scene. My thanks to the first responders who assisted at the scene."

Taylor, an EMT, was killed in March after police officers forced their way inside her home. She was shot at least eight times when three officers forcibly entered her apartment to serve a search warrant in a narcotics investigation. The department said the men announced themselves and returned gunfire when Taylor's boyfriend fired at them.

Officers didn't find drugs in her apartment when they entered, her family has said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 69°
Savannah
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 67°
Fairfax
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 71°
Storms possible overnight Saturday and clearing into Sunday afternoon for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Hot and humid conditions will push in Sunday with a high in the low to mid 90s with high dew points leading to a heat index around 100 for much of the region.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

   
 
 

Most Popular Stories