Clear
BREAKING NEWS Positive COVID-19 cases a local retirement home tripled in one week Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Andrew County Health Department reports first coronavirus related death Full Story

An 8-year-old was killed and three others hurt during shooting at Alabama mall

At least four people are injured after a shooting in the Riverchase Galleria mall in Hoover, Alabama, according to Hoover Police Lt. Keith Czeskleba.

Posted: Jul 3, 2020 11:20 PM
Updated: Jul 3, 2020 11:20 PM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman, CNN

An 8-year-old child was killed when shooting broke out Friday afternoon at the Riverchase Galleria shopping mall in a suburb of Birmingham, Alabama, authorities tweeted.

"Breaking: sadly, an eight year old child was killed earlier today at the Galleria. (We) will work tirelessly to bring the responsible individuals to justice. The investigation continues," the Hoover Police Department tweeted.

Earlier Hoover Police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said four people were taken to the hospital, but he didn't have details about their conditions or their injuries.

Police responded after receiving multiple calls of shots fired near the food court around 3:18 p.m., the lieutenant said.

Police don't know what led up to the incident or how many shooters are involved, Czeskleba said. Investigators are collecting physical evidence and interviewing witnesses.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic, senseless incident that took place in our shopping center this afternoon," mall officials said on their Facebook page.

The mall was evacuated and the scene is secure, Czeskleba said. Mall officials said it will be closed Saturday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Tuesday we had overcast skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until the afternoon when we cleared out across the area. We will see a few more clouds late tonight into tomorrow morning then have lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

   
 
 

Most Popular Stories