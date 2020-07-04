Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Saint Joseph Scattered Clouds 80° Hi: 86° Lo: 69° Feels Like: 83° More Weather Maryville Scattered Clouds 83° Hi: 86° Lo: 68° Feels Like: 83° More Weather Savannah Scattered Clouds 80° Hi: 86° Lo: 68° Feels Like: 83° More Weather Cameron Broken Clouds 77° Hi: 85° Lo: 68° Feels Like: 79° More Weather Fairfax Broken Clouds 82° Hi: 85° Lo: 68° Feels Like: 86° More Weather

Tuesday we had overcast skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until the afternoon when we cleared out across the area. We will see a few more clouds late tonight into tomorrow morning then have lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.