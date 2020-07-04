Clear
BREAKING NEWS Positive COVID-19 cases a local retirement home tripled in one week Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Andrew County Health Department reports first coronavirus related death Full Story

Nope, every dog year isn't equal to 7 human years, researchers now say

See Momo. See Momo run. See Momo run much faster now that's he's taking an anti-aging pill.

Posted: Jul 4, 2020 2:10 PM
Updated: Jul 4, 2020 2:10 PM
Posted By: By Francesca Giuliani-Hoffman, CNN

How do you compare a dog's age to that of a person? A popular method says you should multiply the dog's age by 7 to compute how old Fido is in "human years."

But new research published Thursday in the Cell Systems journal debunks that method. And that's because the scientists behind a new study say dogs and humans don't age at the same rate.

Researchers at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine have developed a new formula that takes into account that variance. Tracking molecular changes in the DNA of Labrador retrievers, and in particular "the changing patterns of methyl groups" in their genome, according to a release, the study shows how dogs age at a much faster rate than humans early in their lives, then slow down after reaching maturity.

"This makes sense when you think about it — after all, a nine-month-old dog can have puppies, so we already knew that the 1:7 ratio wasn't an accurate measure of age," lead author Trey Ideker is quoted as saying.

Based on the study, a one-year-old dog compares to a 30-year-old human, a four-year-old dog to a 52-year-old human. The rate of aging decreases after dogs turn 7.

The new formula "is the first that is transferable across species," and scientists plan to test their findings on other dog breeds to study the impact of longevity on their findings, according to a release.

Researchers also believe that observing changes in the methylation patterns before and after the use of anti-aging products could help veterinarians make more informed decisions in terms of diagnostics and treatment.

A graphic in the study makes the age comparisons intuitive and provides some helpful context for dog owners, including the scientists themselves.

"I have a six-year-old dog — she still runs with me, but I'm now realizing that she's not as 'young' as I thought she was," Ideker is quoted as saying.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Savannah
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Tuesday we had overcast skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until the afternoon when we cleared out across the area. We will see a few more clouds late tonight into tomorrow morning then have lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

   
 
 

Most Popular Stories