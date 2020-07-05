Clear
Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Healthcare workers in South Africa worry that decades of hard won gains in the battle against tuberculosis will be lost due to a new focus on coronavirus. CNN's David McKenzie reports from Cape Town.

By Ben Westcott and Jenni Marsh, CNN

Tuesday we had overcast skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until the afternoon when we cleared out across the area. We will see a few more clouds late tonight into tomorrow morning then have lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.
