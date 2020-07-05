Clear
BREAKING NEWS Positive COVID-19 cases a local retirement home tripled in one week Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Andrew County Health Department reports first coronavirus related death Full Story

Baltimore protesters toppled a Christopher Columbus statue and threw it in a harbor

While much of the country celebrated Independence Day, protesters in Baltimore toppled a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into the Inner Harbor, CNN affiliate WBAL reported.

Posted: Jul 5, 2020 9:30 AM
Updated: Jul 5, 2020 9:30 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

While much of the country celebrated Independence Day Saturday, protesters in Baltimore toppled a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into the Inner Harbor, CNN affiliate WBAL reported.

Louis Krauss, who shared video of the toppling, said there were at least 300 people gathered at the scene.

"After it toppled over the statue broke into several pieces, which were then dragged across the plaza and dumped into the Inner Harbor," Krauss told CNN.

The statue has stood by Little Italy for more than 30 years and is the latest to come down in recent weeks amid protests. Both crowds of demonstrators and local orders have removed other tributes to Columbus, Confederate leaders and other controversial figures representing racist parts of America's history.

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott said in a statement he had previously suggested the statue be removed, according to WBAL.

"I support Baltimore's Italian-American community and Baltimore's indigenous community," the statement said. "I cannot, however, support Columbus."

CNN has reached out to the Baltimore Police Department for comment.

On Wednesday, the mayor of Richmond, Virginia, invoked his emergency powers to remove multiple Confederate monuments throughout the city, including a statue honoring Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson. Last month, a judge ordered the removal of a Confederate monument in an Atlanta suburb.

In other parts of the country, controversial symbols were toppled by protesters, including a group in Portland, Oregon, who pulled down a statue of George Washington last month and set its head on fire. In Richmond, Virginia, crowds took down the statue Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy, a day after toppling a Columbus statue.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Maryville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Savannah
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Fairfax
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Tuesday we had overcast skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until the afternoon when we cleared out across the area. We will see a few more clouds late tonight into tomorrow morning then have lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

   
 
 

Most Popular Stories