BREAKING NEWS Positive COVID-19 cases a local retirement home tripled in one week Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Andrew County Health Department reports first coronavirus related death Full Story

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Video from a water park in Wisconsin, and parties in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, and Diamond Lake, Michigan, shows large groups of people celebrating the Fourth of July holiday despite warnings from health officials that such gatherings would likely lead to an increase in coronavirus cases. CNN's Polo Sandoval reports.

Posted: Jul 6, 2020 1:50 AM
Updated: Jul 6, 2020 1:50 AM
Posted By: By Jessie Yeung and Steve George, CNN

Tuesday we had overcast skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until the afternoon when we cleared out across the area. We will see a few more clouds late tonight into tomorrow morning then have lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.
