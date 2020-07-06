Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Not Available
Video from a water park in Wisconsin, and parties in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, and Diamond Lake, Michigan, shows large groups of people celebrating the Fourth of July holiday despite warnings from health officials that such gatherings would likely lead to an increase in coronavirus cases. CNN's Polo Sandoval reports.
Posted: Jul 6, 2020 1:50 AM
Updated: Jul 6, 2020 1:50 AM
