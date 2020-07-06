Clear
BREAKING NEWS Officials say an individual was shot in Fairfax Monday and a suspect is in custody. Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Positive COVID-19 cases a local retirement home tripled in one week Full Story

The explosive tell-all book by Trump's niece is coming out two weeks earlier than expected

Ted Boutrous, who is representing Mary Trump in a family legal drama over her tell-all book, discusses the case and the larger pattern. "It's really an orchestrated campaign against freedom of speech and freedom of the press," he says, arguing that the lawsuits are intended to have a "chilling effect."

Posted: Jul 6, 2020 10:51 AM
Updated: Jul 6, 2020 10:51 AM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A tell-all book by President Trump's niece Mary, a licensed clinical psychologist, will now be published next week, two weeks earlier than expected, the publisher Simon & Schuster said Monday.

"Due to high demand and extraordinary interest in this book, 'Too Much and Never Enough' by Mary L. Trump will now be published on July 14, 2020," Simon & Schuster said.

Mary Trump remains entangled in a legal battle over whether the book violates a confidentiality agreement that she signed nearly twenty years ago. Due to a temporary restraining order that is still in place, she is unable to comment publicly.

Chris Bastardi, spokesperson for Mary Trump, said Monday, "The act by a sitting president to muzzle a private citizen is just the latest in a series of disturbing behaviors which have already destabilized a fractured nation in the face of a global pandemic. If Mary cannot comment, one can only help but wonder: what is Donald Trump so afraid of?"

The restraining order does not apply to Simon & Schuster. The publisher has already printed 75,000 copies of the book, according to court filings. It has been one of the best selling books on Amazon for the past few weeks.

Simon & Schuster also published the back cover of the book for the first time on Monday. It is an excerpt from the book, saying that "today, Donald is much as he was at three years old: incapable of growing, learning, or evolving, unable to regulate his emotions, moderate his responses, or take in & synthesize information."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Fairfax
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Tuesday we had overcast skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until the afternoon when we cleared out across the area. We will see a few more clouds late tonight into tomorrow morning then have lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

   
 
 

Most Popular Stories