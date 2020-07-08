Clear

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

President Donald Trump criticized Dr. Fauci over past decisions about wearing masks and travel to China after Dr. Fauci said the US is still "knee-deep" in the first wave of the coronavirus.

Posted: Jul 8, 2020 2:30 AM
Updated: Jul 8, 2020 2:30 AM
Posted By: By Helen Regan and Steve George, CNN

Not Available

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Tuesday we had mostly sunny skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri with hot and humid conditions. The heat and humidity will continue into Wednesday along with returning storm chances.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories