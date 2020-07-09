Clear
BREAKING NEWS MWSU President Matthew Wilson steps down Full Story
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

CNN International Correspondent David Culver examines how in China and other Asian countries masks, despite being legally mandated, are widely viewed as a social responsibility, whereas in the US masks are becoming increasingly politicized.

Posted: Jul 9, 2020 1:50 AM
Updated: Jul 9, 2020 1:50 AM
Posted By: By Joshua Berlinger and Brett McKeehan, CNN

Not Available

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Wednesday had an abundance of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri with hot and very humid conditions. A brief cool-down is expected Thursday, along with returning thunderstorm chances. A few storms may be severe.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories