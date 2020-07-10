Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mayor, with majority support from city council, issues mask order for St. Joseph Full Story

Noah Lyles breaks 200m world record -- but then it transpires he only ran 185m

Former middle distance runner turned athletics commentator Steve Cram was flummoxed and flabbergasted as US sprinter Noah Lyles crossed the finishing line.

Posted: Jul 10, 2020 1:40 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2020 1:40 PM
Posted By: By George Ramsay, CNN

Former middle distance runner turned athletics commentator Steve Cram was flummoxed and flabbergasted as US sprinter Noah Lyles crossed the finishing line.

"Here's Lyles, he's about to finish and the others are maybe a second ..." gasped Cram as he tried to comprehend how Lyles had seemingly clocked 18.9 seconds for 200 meters while running at the Inspiration Games in Bradenton, Florida, on Thursday.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and features

"That cannot be right," continued Cram. "That cannot be right. 18.91 -- that cannot be right. Can it?"

The time would have seen Lyles better Usain Bolt's record of 19.19 seconds set at the 2009 world championships.

However, it was later revealed that the he had lined up in the wrong lane and actually ran 185 meters.

In the end, 22-year-old Lyles was disqualified, with the victory and $10,000 prize going to France's Christophe Lemaitre who ran 20.65 in Zurich, Switzerland, and Dutchman Churandy Martina awarded second, clocking 20.81 in Papendal, Netherlands.

"You can't be playing with my emotions like this ... got me in the wrong line," Lyles later wrote on Twitter.

READ: An asthma sufferer, sprinter Noah Lyles is taking extra precautions amid pandemic

The Inspiration Games saw 30 athletes compete in seven different venues around the globe as organizers sought an alternative to the Zurich Diamond League amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Races began simultaneously so TV viewers could see athletes competing side-by-side, but in the case of Lyles, who won the 200m world championship title last year, he finished so far ahead of the other two competitors that eyebrows were immediately raised.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Maryville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Savannah
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Cameron
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Wednesday had an abundance of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri with hot and very humid conditions. A brief cool-down is expected Thursday, along with returning thunderstorm chances. A few storms may be severe.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories