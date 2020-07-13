Clear

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook tests positive for coronavirus

CNN's Andy Scholes reports on Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook announcing he tested positive for Covid-19.

Posted: Jul 13, 2020 4:30 PM
Updated: Jul 13, 2020 4:30 PM
Posted By: By Jabari Jackson

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook announced on Monday he has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement issued via social media, Westbrook says he's feeling well as he anticipates joining his teammates once cleared from the virus.

"I tested positive for Covid-19 prior to my team's departure to Orlando," said Westbrook in his statement. "I'm currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take the virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up. #whynot"

Westbrook, along with James Harden, haven't joined the rest of the team in Orlando ahead of the NBA restart.

The 2019-2020 NBA season will resume July 31 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, with players kept in a bubble. The season was suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of the league's players, include the Rockets' Thabo Sefolosha, have opted out of the season, citing the risks of the coronavirus.

