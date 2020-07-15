The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

Not Available
CNN's John King breaks down the latest US coronavirus data showing the seven-day average has risen above 60,000 making it the highest average yet.
Posted: Jul 15, 2020 1:51 AM
Updated: Jul 15, 2020 1:51 AM
