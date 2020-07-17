Clear
BREAKING NEWS Maysville man convicted of involuntary manslaughter and abandonment of a corpse in death of Leah Dawson Full Story
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tuk-tuk racing delivers thrills and spills

You've never seen motor racing like this. Thrill-seeking Sri Lankan tuk-tuk drivers show off their skills in a relentless race. This is the Red Bull Tuk-It.

Posted: Jul 17, 2020 6:50 AM
Updated: Jul 17, 2020 6:50 AM
Posted By: By Noura Abou Zeinab, for CNN

Tuk-tuks are three-wheeled motor vehicles widely used in Sri Lanka and southern Asia.

The vehicle has also gained popularity worldwide, including Africa and the Middle-East.

But these three-wheelers can race -- as Sri Lankan tuk-tuk drivers showed at the Red Bull Tuk It earlier this year.

The fourth edition of the Tuk It race covered more than 80 miles across Sri Lanka.

More than 200 teams took to their three-wheelers in the two-day quest, enduring bumpy roads, muddy jungles, deep puddles and steep hills.

Racers traveled from Kaluaggala to Dundine Estate and We Oya on the first day, before riding from Galaha to the finish line in Dambulla on day two.

Blowouts, engine failures and tuk-tuk tipovers were just a few of the challenges the drivers faced.

When the dust settled, Team 93-4 was crowned 2020 champion.

READ: The death-defying jumps that caught Hollywood's attention

Watch the video at the top of the article to find out more!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 78°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 70°
Thursday we had a foggy start to the day with cooler than average high temperatures for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Everyone begins to dry out this evening with an abundance of sunshine returning Friday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories