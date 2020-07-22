Clear

At least 14 injured in Chicago funeral home shooting

Fourteen people were hospitalized after a shoot-out at a funeral in Chicago, police said. CNN's Omar Jimenez reports.

Posted: Jul 22, 2020 8:10 AM
Updated: Jul 22, 2020 8:10 AM
Posted By: By Theresa Waldrop and Raja Razek, CNN

Fourteen people were hospitalized after a shoot-out at a funeral in Chicago Tuesday, police said.

Their "conditions are unknown at this time," Chicago Police Department First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter said at a news conference Tuesday evening near the funeral home where the shooting happened.

All known victims are adults, he said.

The shooting is just the latest in a spate of violence in Chicago recently. On Monday, 25 people were shot that day alone. Over the weekend, 63 were shot and at least 12 people were killed.

At about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a black vehicle came speeding down the street and someone in it "began firing at attendees of a funeral," Carter said.

Some at the funeral began to fire back, he said. When the vehicle soon crashed and came to a stop, its occupants got out and fled in various directions.

One "person of interest" is being interviewed by detectives, Carter said.

Police have found 60 shell cases at the scene so far, he said.

Police don't yet have a motive for the shooting, Carter said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
More rain and thunderstorms moved into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Tuesday morning bringing anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rain across the area. A few areas saw some sunshine on Tuesday and by Wednesday we will see more of that sunshine by the afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories