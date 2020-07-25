Clear

Regis Philbin, television personality, has died at 88

Actor and longtime television host Regis Philbin has died at 88-years-old according to a statement from his family.

Posted: Jul 25, 2020 3:10 PM
Updated: Jul 25, 2020 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone, CNN

Longtime television personality Regis Philbin has died, according to a statement shared by his family on Saturday. He was 88 years old.

"We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," the statement said. "His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him -- for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about."

This is a developing story.

