Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJSD pushes first day of school back to Aug. 31, will require masks Full Story

Florida county sheriff has already issued more than 200 citations while cracking down on gatherings

After her 29-year-old daugher died from Covid-19, Anadelia Diaz was left to care for her three grandchildren, two of whom also were sick with coronavirus. Diaz shares her story with CNN's Brooke Baldwin.

Posted: Jul 30, 2020 4:40 AM
Updated: Jul 30, 2020 4:40 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Florida's Broward County sheriff says he's got no plans to end an operation cracking down on large gatherings, which has already resulted in more than 200 citations.

The operation's goals were two-fold, Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a virtual news conference Wednesday: to reduce the large gatherings that were taking place and to crack down on "roving car clubs" that were bringing dozens of young people together throughout certain parts of the community.

There have been more than 1,100 calls of service about parties and social gatherings, the sheriff said.

In the two weeks since the operation was launched, Tony says police have responded to at least 13 different gatherings or parties and issued more than 260 different citations.

"Anytime we're having large gatherings of 100, 150 plus people, it's crystal clear that we're not seeing a compliance with the CDC recommendations and therefore more people will contract this virus," the sheriff said.

"We have no interest at this point in time to discontinue having this type of enforcement operation," he said.

Broward County borders Miami-Dade County, which has been called by some experts the country's new coronavirus epicenter, with overwhelmed hospitals and maxed out ICUs sounding the alarm over the rise in patients. And in the last week, sick Floridians seeking treatment in Miami-Dade County spilled over to the neighboring county's hospitals.

And across the state, the daily number of coronavirus-related deaths broke a record Wednesday for the second day in a row.

During his news conference, the sheriff urged the use of face masks, asking residents in the community to take a "common sense approach."

"It's not about the individual person anymore," Tony said. "When you don't wear a mask when you don't comply, you are potentially exposing someone else. So it's not simply about what you can do for yourself as well what you can do for other people that you don't even know."

He said several businesses who weren't following coronavirus guidelines were shut down for at least a day or fined.

"We do need to get better compliance out of our community, they need to take on a greater deal of social responsibility. If not, we will be out there enforcing, citing, and writing notices," the sheriff said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Rain/Thunderstorm chances continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas heading into Monday afternoon. Clouds should clear up for some sunshine Monday afternoon with a high in the low 80s. Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny and dryer with a high in the mid 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories