Kendall Kemm: 16-year-old with one-armed swing gets golf lesson from six-time major winner

Kendall Kemm got a lesson from golf legend Nick Faldo after showing off a one-armed swing. The 16-year-old lost the use of her left hand in 2014 after a stroke.

Posted: Aug 1, 2020 7:01 AM
Updated: Aug 1, 2020 7:01 AM
Posted By: By Ben Morse, CNN

Five years ago, Kendall Kemm lost the ability to use her left arm, after treatment for a rare medical condition known as Arteriovenus Malformation.

So, imagine the surprise when video of the now 16-year-old's first golf lesson swinging one-handed went viral and attracted some pretty high-profile attention.

Golf legend Nick Faldo offered some tips in a video on Twitter to help Kemm improve her swing while Phil Mickelson also tweeted saying: "I LOVE THIS!! She is so cool!!"

Faldo, who won the Masters and the Open Championship three times each, offered tips on Kemm's grip, stance and swing in what he coined "Lesson 1 #FaldoFormula."

Rain/Thunderstorm chances continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas heading into Monday afternoon. Clouds should clear up for some sunshine Monday afternoon with a high in the low 80s. Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny and dryer with a high in the mid 80s.
