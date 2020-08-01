Clear

Midair collision kills 7 in Alaska, including state lawmaker

Two small planes collided in the air in Alaska on Friday, killing all seven people on both aircraft, including a state representative from the area, state troopers said.

Posted: Aug 1, 2020 8:40 AM
Updated: Aug 1, 2020 8:40 AM
Posted By: By Jay Croft, CNN

Two small planes collided in the air in Alaska on Friday, killing all seven people on both aircraft, including a state representative from the area, state troopers said.

The crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. local time in Soldotna, about 150 miles south of Anchorage, troopers said in a statement.

One plane was piloted by Rep. Gary Knopp, 67, of Kenai, troopers said. He was the only person on board.

The victims in the other plane were its pilot, a guide, and four people in their 20s from South Carolina. All six died at the scene, except for one who died while being taken to a hospital, troopers said.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that it is investigating the crash "involving a Piper PA-12 and a de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver."

Gov. Mike Dunleavy ordered the US and state flags be flown at half-staff for three days.

"Throughout his 42 years on the Kenai Peninsula, Gary became well known as an avid outdoorsman, a skilled pilot, & a dedicated public servant," Dunleavy said on Twitter.

"His presence will no doubt be missed by those he faithfully served."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Rain/Thunderstorm chances continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas heading into Monday afternoon. Clouds should clear up for some sunshine Monday afternoon with a high in the low 80s. Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny and dryer with a high in the mid 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories