Clear

Woman allegedly attacks a Staples customer who asked her to wear a mask properly

A woman has been charged with aggravated assault for allegedly attacking another woman after she asked her to properly wear a face mask at a New Jersey Staples store, police said.

Posted: Aug 6, 2020 4:00 AM
Updated: Aug 6, 2020 4:00 AM
Posted By: By Sonia Moghe, CNN

A woman was arrested for allegedly attacking a woman who had recently undergone surgery and asked her to properly wear a face mask at a New Jersey Staples store, police said.

Surveillance video captured the moment when the suspect, identified as Terri Thomas, 25, of Hackensack, approached a woman in the store who was wearing a face shield and mask, and using a cane.

A clip of the surveillance video shows Thomas, who appears to be wearing a mask that is not properly covering her nose and mouth, approach the other woman at a copier. The woman appears to lift up her cane in Thomas' direction, at which point Thomas grabs her and throws her to the ground.

In a statement, Hackensack police said the woman thrown to the ground recently had liver transplant surgery and had asked Thomas to properly wear her mask because of coronavirus concerns.

The woman suffered a fractured bone in her left leg that required surgery, police said.

"Staples' employees immediately called 911 and tended to the victim within seconds of the assault," said Hackensack Police Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt.

Thomas was charged with aggravated assault, a second degree offense. She was released on a summons and is expected to appear in court on August 24. CNN has reached out to Thomas for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Savannah
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
A high pressure system is starting to move away from northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. This has given the region beautiful fall-like temperatures. Partly sunny skies, highs in the 70s and mild dew points are anticipated through Wednesday night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories