Sections of Manhattan wake up to power outage

New Yorkers are waking up to widespread power outages, mainly on the Upper West Side and in Harlem.

Posted: Aug 7, 2020 8:40 AM
Updated: Aug 7, 2020 8:40 AM
Posted By: By Jay Croft, CNN

A large section of Manhattan woke up Friday morning to a power outage, a Con Edison map shows.

Most of the affected areas were from the Upper West Side north to Harlem.

"There's NO power in Harlem/Morningside Heights (sic) area! I've never seen this...crazy!" Shalin Cuello tweeted with a video. Shortly after, she tweeted: "Power's back, woohoo!!!"

About 6:30 a.m. ET, Con Edison issued a statement that said, "We are investigating a problem on our transmission system that caused three networks in Manhattan to lose their electric supply at about 5:13 this morning. The supply has been restored to those networks on the Upper West Side, Harlem and the Upper East Side."

Subway service was affected, officials tweeted.

More than 1.2 million customers already were without power in the Northeast due to the storm Isaias, according to PowerOutage.US. Most were in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

