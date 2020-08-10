Clear
Homes explode in Baltimore, killing 1 and injuring 3 others

A major explosion in a residential area in Baltimore has trapped several individuals, including children. CNN's Alexandra Field reports.

Posted: Aug 10, 2020 11:30 AM
Updated: Aug 10, 2020 11:30 AM
Posted By: By Elizabeth Joseph, Alec Snyder and Eric Levenson, CNN

One woman died and three people were hospitalized in serious condition after a major explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, according to Blair Adams, Public Information Officer for the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Three homes were reduced to rubble in a major gas explosion, Adams said.

Officials are investigating the cause and crews are searching for people who might be trapped inside.

Overhead video of the scene showed first responders searching through the rubble.

Three people have been rescued by firefighters, the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said, and the Baltimore Special Rescue Operations Team has begun search and rescue operations.

Baltimore City medical units and Baltimore County Fire Department units also have been called to the scene.

James E. Bentley, the Baltimore City Mayor's spokesman, told CNN he is aware of the reports and was headed into a meeting about the situation.

Storm chances return Monday and increase into Monday night for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region could see a few strong storms and heavy rainfall. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.
