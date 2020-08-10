Clear
BREAKING NEWS 2-year-old child killed, 2 others shot in shooting in midtown St. Joseph Full Story
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

'Shark Week' kicks off with Mike Tyson and a major shark breach

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson got outside his comfort zone on a series of shark dives for Discovery Channel's "Shark Week."

Posted: Aug 10, 2020 11:30 AM
Updated: Aug 10, 2020 11:30 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Discovery's "Shark Week" returned Sunday, with a huge shark breach and Mike Tyson cage-diving with sharks.

First, the shark breach. On "Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach Off," experts were called in to capture a shark breach off the shore of Seal Island, South Africa, with one capturing a 15-foot breach, a new record for "Shark Week."

Boxing legend Tyson also managed to put a shark to sleep by tickling its nose on "Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef." Before that he vomited, saying he was "scared to death" to get in the water with the sharks.

Tyson also had to push sharks away that were surrounding him and encountered a black tip reef shark.

"I took on this challenger to overcome fears I still deal with in life," he explained, adding, "I equate this with overcoming my fear of getting back into the ring at 54 years old. I learned from this experience doing Shark Week that whatever intimidates me."

Discovery will air more than 20 hours of shark programming this week.

Monday, "ShaqAttack" will feature Shaquille O'Neal and his own shark encounter. On Tuesday, "Will Smith: Off The Deep End" will feature Smith getting into into shark infested waters.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Storm chances return Monday and increase into Monday night for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region could see a few strong storms and heavy rainfall. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories