Simon Cowell speaks out after breaking his back

"America's Got Talent" judge Simon Cowell tweeted about his fall from a new electric bike which forced him to undergo surgery after breaking his back.

Posted: Aug 10, 2020 11:30 AM
Updated: Aug 10, 2020 11:30 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Simon Cowell is offering some advice following an accident which landed him in the hospital.

The judge for "America's Got Talent" included it in a tweet on Sunday after a fall from his new electric bike forced him to undergo surgery.

A spokeswoman for Cowell told CNN on Sunday that the former "American Idol" judge broke his back in several places while testing a new electric bike in the courtyard of his home in Malibu, California.

"Some good advice ... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time," Cowell tweeted. "I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

He also had some words of appreciation for those who helped take care of him.

"And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors," he tweeted. "Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone Simon."

Cowell, 60, was with his family at the time of his accident, his rep told CNN.

He shares a son with his partner, Lauren Silverman.

Storm chances return Monday and increase into Monday night for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region could see a few strong storms and heavy rainfall. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.
