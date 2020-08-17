Clear

Katy Perry gives tour of baby nursery

Singer Katy Perry gave fans a virtual tour of her baby's new nursery as she counts down to her due date.

Posted: Aug 17, 2020 12:50 PM
Updated: Aug 17, 2020 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

It's an explosion of pink.

Katy Perry surprised fans in an Instagram livestream over the weekend by giving a tour of her baby-to-be's nursery.

The singer and "American Idol" judge, who is awaiting the birth of her first child with actor Orlando Bloom, showed fans her daughter's crib, changing table and even a hilarious onesie with Bloom's face all over it.

Perry recently said she's expecting two babies this summer, her daughter (due any day) and her upcoming fifth album, "Smile" which debuts August 28.

The singer has been sharing snaps of her pregnancy throughout, like this one where she's clearly exhausted with the caption, "poopedstar."

Perry and Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day and she revealed her pregnancy the following month.


