With no legal means to impose lockdowns, Japan has to count on its citizens' public conscience to contain fresh Covid-19 outbreaks. But as fatigue settles in, collectivism is starting to fray at a time the country may need it the most. Journalist Kaori Enjoji reports.

Posted: Aug 19, 2020 12:01 AM

Posted By: By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN