Watch biker Adrian Guggemos turn an automobile museum into a stunt park

Adrian Guggemos has a "Ride at the Museum" with an insane 10 meter back flip on the supersonic Tupolev Tu-144. The German, 26, is also seen performing jaw-dropping wheelies, front flips and a wide jump over a McDonnell-Douglas F15 Eagle.

Posted: Aug 21, 2020 5:20 AM
Updated: Aug 21, 2020 5:20 AM
Posted By: Video produced by Noura Abou Zeinab, CNN

Adrian Guggemos is no stranger to daring stunts and the biker's latest display of tricks proved no exception.

Guggemos, a freestyle and urban freeride biker, brought his skills to the Auto and Technik Museum Sinsheim in Germany.

This including performing a backflip on a supersonic Tupolev Tu-144 aircraft.

He also performed wheelies, front flips through corridors and a 17-meter-wide whip jump over an McDonnell-Douglas' F15.

But in Guggemos' eyes, the stunt on the aircraft was the "most special part."

Watch the video at the top of the page see the stunts in full.

The warm weather continues with highs in the mid to upper 80s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Conditions this Friday will be at or slightly above normal temperatures for the region.
