Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Oil and gas prices: What the one-two tropical storm punch in the Gulf means

Marco strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane and is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast Monday. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Laura continues to strengthen in the Caribbean. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the latest forecast.

Posted: Aug 24, 2020 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Two tropical storms -- Laura and Marco -- could hit America's Gulf Coast this week. In years past, that would send both oil and gas prices soaring. Not this year.

Average gasoline prices are up only 1 cent from a week ago, standing at $2.19 for a gallon of regular, according to figures from AAA. Oil prices are up only 1% in early trading Monday.

The reason is simple -- the United States can get by just fine without the oil and gasoline refining that could be shut by the storms. Record US oil production, combined with a sharp drop in demand for fuel during the Covid-19 pandemic, means there is record excess supply.

"In terms of crude oil, the US has never been in better shape," said Tom Kloza, chief oil analyst for the Oil Price Information Service, which tracks prices for AAA.

Some past storms, such as Hurricanes Katrina and Rita that hit in 2005, and Hurricane Harvey, which hit the refinery base in Texas very hard in 2017, resulted in spikes in gasoline and oil prices. Those storms came at times of high demand and much more limited supplies, Kloza said.

Demand for oil and gas has plummeted as millions of Americans no longer commute to work, either because of job losses or because they're working from home. The years of increased production in shale oil in the central United States means that the offshore oil platforms in the Gulf Coast aren't as important as they once were.

Even with half of the industry shuttered in advance of the storms, according to government figures, oil and gasoline future markets are not showing much movement.

"There's too much of a supply cushion, too much demand destruction to have any kind of devastating impact," said Kloza. "We'll see little impact on prices."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
The warm weather continues with highs in the lower 90s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as end the weekend. Conditions this week will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories