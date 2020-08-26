Clear
Facebook investigating online activity around Kenosha shootings

Facebook said it was investigating online activity surrounding Tuesday night's shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin. CNN's Donie O'Sullivan reports.

Posted: Aug 26, 2020 3:00 PM
Updated: Aug 26, 2020 3:00 PM
Posted By: By Donie O'Sullivan, CNN Business

Facebook said it was investigating online activity surrounding Tuesday night's shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The company said it is in contact with federal and local law enforcement on the matter

A Facebook group using the name "Kenosha Guard" promoted an event for last night titled "Armed Citizens to Protect Our Lives and Property."

The event had more than 2,600 responses.

Facebook has removed the event and Kenosha Guard's page from its platform, the company said. It did not say when the removal took place.

A Facebook spokesperson told CNN the page violated the company's policy on militia organizations.

The spokesperson also said the company is working to remove any content that praises Monday night's violence.

It is not yet clear if last night's violence is tied to the Facebook group or event.

