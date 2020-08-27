Hurricane Laura barrels toward the US

Not Available
Major Hurricane Laura is approaching a Gulf Coast landfall, bringing extremely dangerous conditions. CNN meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the 11p update.
Posted: Aug 27, 2020 12:10 AM
Updated: Aug 27, 2020 12:10 AM
