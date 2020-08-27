Clear
BREAKING NEWS Savannah R3 reports positive COVID-19 case at Helena Elementary, Savannah High School Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Those who didn't evacuate before Hurricane Laura should put their name in a plastic bag in a pocket, official says

Hurricane Laura, a category 4 storm, has made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana. CNN's Martin Savidge reports from the ground in Lake Charles.

Posted: Aug 27, 2020 5:00 AM
Updated: Aug 27, 2020 5:00 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Louisiana officials are warning those who didn't evacuate from mandatory zones before Hurricane Laura hit that rescue efforts won't start until the surge has passed.

"Those choosing to stay and face this very dangerous storm must understand that rescue efforts cannot and will not begin until after storm and surge has passed and it is safe to do so," the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday.

"Please evacuate, and if you choose to stay and we can't get to you, write your name, address, social security number and next of kin and put it a Ziploc bag in your pocket. Praying that it does not come to this."

With winds 150 mph strong, Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, as a Category 4 storm early Thursday morning. It has since weakened to a Category 3 storm, with winds at 120 mph.

The storm is tied with a hurricane from more than 160 years ago for the strongest storm to hit the state. The 1856 hurricane also had winds of 150 mph when it made landfall.

Before Hurricane Laura struck, water levels were rising rapidly along the coast, and forecasters warned of an "unsurvivable" storm surge of up to 20 feet and devastating winds. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards predicted parts of his state will be submerged.

The expected tidal surge will probably keep authorities from making it into the parish, where roughly 150 residents chose not to evacuate, until Friday or Saturday, the Cameron Parish, Louisiana, Assistant Director of Emergency Preparedness, Ashley Buller, told CNN.

Free bus transportation was provided to Lake Charles, Louisiana, residents who wanted to take shelter out of town.

Mayor Nic Hunter told CNN's Chris Cuomo late Wednesday night that authorities "did everything humanly possible to get the message to people," but he said he is afraid not enough people evacuated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
The hot and humid weather will continue across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we move into the end of the week. Conditions this week will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories