Nuggets star says shoes with images of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd 'give me life' after scoring 50 points

CNN's John King speaks with former NBA player Chris Webber about the significance of basketball players boycotting games following the shooting of a black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Posted: Aug 31, 2020 2:40 AM
Updated: Aug 31, 2020 2:40 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

After scoring 50 points in a must-win game, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray thanked his shoes -- with an image of George Floyd on one and Breonna Taylor on the other.

"These shoes give me life," he said through tears. "Even though these people are gone, they give me life. They help me find strength."

Murray carried his team to a win over the Utah Jazz with a score of 119-107 Sunday night, the same day NBA players reached a deal with owners on social justice initiatives. Leading up to the deal, many players took stands against police brutality and racial injustice, some even boycotting games.

"We found something we're fighting for as the NBA, as a collective unit," Murray said, adding that the shoes serve as a reminder of that fight and the work ahead.

"It's not going to take one night," Murray said. "We've been trying to fight for 400 years."

Cooler and wetter conditions will move back into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas starting Monday. Off and on shower chances are expected through mid-week. Dry and mild temperatures will return for the end of the week.
