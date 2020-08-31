Clear
BREAKING NEWS Savannah High School releasing early for potential exposure to COVID-19 Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Japanese company successfully tests a manned flying car for the first time

A Japanese company has announced the successful test of a manned flying car after conducting a public demonstration on August 25.

Posted: Aug 31, 2020 3:00 PM
Updated: Aug 31, 2020 3:00 PM
Posted By: By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

A Japanese company has announced the successful test drive of a flying car.

Sky Drive Inc. conducted the public demonstration on August 25, the company said in a news release, at the Toyota Test Field, one of the largest in Japan and home to the car company's development base. It was the first public demonstration for a flying car in Japanese history.

The car, named SD-03, manned with a pilot, took off and circled the field for about four minutes.

"We are extremely excited to have achieved Japan's first-ever manned flight of a flying car in the two years since we founded SkyDrive... with the goal of commercializing such aircraft," CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa said in a statement.

"We want to realize a society where flying cars are an accessible and convenient means of transportation in the skies and people are able to experience a safe, secure, and comfortable new way of life."

The SD-03 is the world's smallest electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle and takes up the space of about two parked cars, according to the company. It has eight motors to ensure "safety in emergency situations."

"In designing an unexplored, new genre of transportation known as the flying car, we chose the keyword "progressive" for inspiration," Design Director Takumi Yamamot said.

"We wanted this vehicle to be futuristic, charismatic and desirable for all future customers, while fully incorporating the high technology of SkyDrive.

The company hopes to make the flying car a part of normal life and not just a commodity. More test flights will occur in the future under different conditions to make sure the safety and technology of the vehicle meet industry standards.

The success of this flight means that it is likely the car will be tested outside of the Toyota Test field by the end of the year.

The company will continue to develop technologies to safely and securely launch the flying car in 2023, the news release said. No price has been announced.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Cooler and wetter conditions will move back into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas starting Monday. Off and on shower chances are expected through mid-week. Dry and mild temperatures will return for the end of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories