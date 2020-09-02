Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bill Belichick makes his Subway ad debut in new 'Sleeves' commercial

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stars in Subway's first NFL commercial. The sandwich chain made a donation to Belichick's youth sports foundation as part of the partnership.

Posted: Sep 2, 2020 4:10 PM
Updated: Sep 2, 2020 4:10 PM
Posted By: By Chauncey Alcorn, CNN Business

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is the star of a new ad from Subway, which recently became an official sponsor of the NFL.

The 68-year-old Belichick is known for his grumpy demeanor and cutting his sleeves off his sweatshirts -- in addition to winning six Super Bowls. He showcases both his dour personality and his unique sense of fashion in the new 30-second spot, which depicts him approaching a disheveled pedestrian carrying a box of chicken. Upon seeing Belichick, the unnamed and unwitting fan stares in stunned disbelief.

"Whoa, Bill Belichick?" The man says.

"Really?" Belichick responds, staring at the bewildered man, who is wearing a suit with an out-of-place necktie.

The pedestrian assumes Belichick only disapproves of his meal choice.

"You're right," he replies as he discards his box of chicken. "I should just get a delicious foot-long sub from Subway. That would be better."

The stern Belichick isn't done. He approaches the would-be Subway customer with scissors, which he uses to cut off the sleeves on the man's suit jacket.

"Now you look better too," Belichick adds with a pat on the shoulder as the man's sleeves fall to the ground. "Thank you," the man responds as Belichick walks away.

Belichick is one of the latest NFL personalities to star in a Subway ad since the chain announced its new sponsorship deal on July 31. The sandwich maker released an additional ad starring Houston Texans star J.J. Watt and his brothers T.J. and Derek Watt, who both play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Watt brothers also starred in a March Subway ad called 'Kitchen Confusion,' earlier this year. Subway announced plans to hire an additional 50,000 employees in June as the chain capitalizes on increased demand for fast food during the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Warmer air will move into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. Temperatures will continue to be normal for much of the rest of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories