Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Boats participating in a Trump support parade sink in Texas, officials say

Boat parades in support of the President were held across the country, with one event on Lake Travis in Texas drawing "many" emergency responses according to local officials.

Posted: Sep 6, 2020 5:40 PM
Updated: Sep 6, 2020 5:40 PM
Posted By: By Kay Jones and Alanne Orjoux, CNN

Several boats taking part in a Trump support parade on Lake Travis in Texas have sunk, officials said Saturday.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office tweeted that it responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the parade.

"Several boats did sink," the TCSO tweet said.

Kristen Dark, the senior public information officer for the Travis County Sheriff's Office, told CNN that officials were responding to "many emergency calls for boats in distress" and confirmed that several have sunk.

A Facebook page for the event said more than 2,600 people planned to attend.

There was no immediate information on injuries.

Lake Travis is northwest of Austin.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 98°
Savannah
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 93°
Fairfax
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 97°
Warmer air will move into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. Temperatures will continue to be normal for much of the rest of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories