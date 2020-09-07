Clear
A gender reveal sparked a wildfire in California that's grown to 7,000 acres

California governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in five counties as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the state. CNN's Kyung Lah reports.

Posted: Sep 7, 2020 7:00 AM
Updated: Sep 7, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman, CNN

As multiple wildfires burn in California, one of the fires was started during a gender-reveal party, officials said.

A "smoke generating pyrotechnic device" used at the party caused the El Dorado Fire in San Bernardino County, Cal Fire said in a press release.

The fire started Saturday at 10:23 a.m. at the El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa and spread from the park north on to Yucaipa Ridge, according to the release.

It has since grown to 7,050 acres as of early Monday morning, the Cal Fire incident website shows.

Evacuations have been ordered for the communities of Oak Glen, Yucaipa Ridge, Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls. An evacuation warning is in effect for the Yucaipa bench area and Yucaipa Community Center is being used as a temporary evacuation facility, according to Cal Fire.

More than 500 personnel have been deployed to the fire, along with 60 engines and four helicopters, according to the website.

Overnight weather is expected to remain hot and dry with a relative humidity of 20%, San Bernardino National Forest said in it's evening update on the fire. Winds will also continue at three to five miles per hour with gust up to 10 miles per hour, resulting in "active fire behavior throughout the night."

No charges have been announced in the blaze.

