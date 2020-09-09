Clear
The long-awaited trailer for 'Dune' has been released

Director Denis Villeneuve's new film is based on Frank Herbert's 1965 science fiction novel and features a star studded cast

Posted: Sep 9, 2020 11:20 PM
Updated: Sep 9, 2020 11:20 PM
By Allen Kim, CNN

Viewers were treated to a glimpse of the world Arrakis -- and the giant sandworms that come with it -- after the highly anticipated trailer for "Dune" finally dropped on Wednesday.

Based on the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert, the new movie follows the 1984 original film and a 2000 television series. It centers around the desert planet, and the spice melange that's found on it, which is one of the most valuable resources in the universe.

The film is directed by Denis Villeneuve, who is no stranger to the sci-fi genre, having directed "Blade Runner 2049" and "Arrival."

The star-studded cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson and Dave Bautista.

"Dune" is scheduled for release on December 18.

Cold air and rain continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The chance of rain will be there through the middle part of the week.
