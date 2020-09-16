Clear
22 injured after cranes collide in Austin, Texas, official says

At least 22 people were injured after two cranes collided in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

Posted: Sep 16, 2020 2:30 PM
Updated: Sep 16, 2020 2:30 PM
Posted By: By Melissa Alonso and Eliott C. McLaughlin, CNN

Sixteen victims were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS spokesman Capt. Darren Noak told reporters.

He described it as a "crane vs. crane incident that occurred at a construction site." There was no structural collapse, as the agency initially reported, he said.

Though his agency tweeted that rescue teams were attempting to reach a crane operator, Noak said there was no rescue operation underway.

One crane operator was still on scene, he said.

It's Noak's understanding that everyone injured worked at the construction site, he said.

Eight ambulances responded to the scene, and the incident remains under investigation, he said.

The incident was reported about 10:38 a.m. (11:38 a.m. ET), the ATCEMS tweeted.

The collision came in the Mueller community of northeast Austin. There is a park, children's hospital, apartment complex and shopping center in the area.

Sunny skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. The sunshine will be found through the first part of the week with some smoke from the fires out west.
