America's terrible year is taking another alarming turn

America's annus horribilis is taking another alarming turn.

California's lethal wildfires, yet another historic challenge, are being driven by the "undeniable, accelerating and punishing reality of climate change" to quote Joe Biden. But where the Democratic nominee warns of cascading nightmares, President Donald Trump sees success.

Covid-19? The virus has so far claimed 194,000 lives here, but Trump says America is "rounding the corner." The economy? It's bouncing back, Trump says, disregarding America's 30 million unemployed workers. And a historic reckoning on race? Asked whether he had ever reflected on the historic pain of Black Americans, Trump accused veteran reporter Bob Woodward of drinking "the Kool-Aid."

So how else would he respond to the flames ravaging America's West Coast? Trump flew Air Force One through the Golden State's smoke-polluted skies on Monday to be briefed on the fires. When a local official bluntly told him it was time to extract heads from the sand and accept that global warming is exacerbating blazes, Trump retreated into his own personal political bubble.

"It'll start getting cooler. You just watch," the climate-change-denier in chief replied.

"I wish science agreed with you," the official gamely countered.

"I don't think science knows, actually," Trump said.

Could this be the approach to problem-solving that Americans want? Biden is wagering that the country actually wants someone in the Oval Office to lead it out of a dark time and to use the government to solve big problems. Trump, offering cultural warfare and the memory of a once-purring economy, has made the opposite bet — that more Americans will jell emotionally with a rabble-rouser who horrifies elites for fun and doesn't care what science knows.

'Very explosive trees'

Also on Monday, the President re-upped his pet claim that while "forest nations" like Austria and Finland have "very explosive trees," they don't have the same wildfire problem because they properly "manage" their forests -- as if preventing future wildfires in California were simply a matter of making America rake again.

Trump often warns voters that the poor and the radical left are on the verge of invading suburbs -- but another threat is already rampaging through American neighborhoods. Above, a sky thick with smoke in Oakland, California. Below, the Bobcat Fire burning behind homes in Arcadia, California, forced residents to evacuate.

Ambassador to ... Iowa ?

A new Cold War is looming with China, but Trump thinks his ambassador to Beijing can do more good in Des Moines.

Former longtime Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is swapping the Middle Kingdom for the Midwest, as he heads home to campaign for the President in the Hawkeye State. "He's more useful to the President in Iowa than he is in China," a senior Republican official in the state told CNN's political team.

Branstad was sent to China in the first place because he had a warm relationship with President Xi Jinping. But Trump has turned on Xi to distract from his own failings on Covid-19, so the man who ran Iowa for a record 8,169 days is now likely to serve as a witness for the prosecution — as Trump accuses China of deliberately exporting the virus to harm the US economy.

The ambassador's sudden return reflects an unexpectedly tight race in a state Trump won by 9 percentage points in 2016.