Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Broadway performer Nick Cordero, who died of Covid-19, is remembered with music-filled memorial

Zach Braff opened up about his friendship with Nick Cordero and how the Broadway star's death has impacted him.

Posted: Sep 17, 2020 5:50 AM
Updated: Sep 17, 2020 5:50 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Friends and family gathered virtually to pay tribute to theater performer Nick Cordero in a memorial streamed Sunday on Broadway on Demand.

The Tony-nominated actor and singer died in July at 41 after a months-long battle with Covid-19.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, opened the event after a collage of photos of Cordero over the years.

"Nick would want this memorial to be a celebration," she said. "Something that makes people smile, that makes people sing, that makes people remember his life in a beautiful way."

"Nick always felt so blessed," she added. "He always said that to me: 'I'm so blessed.'"

There was plenty of video, music and memories of Cordero.

In 2014 he was nominated for a Tony Award and a Drama Desk Award his role in "Bullets Over Broadway," a role that earned him a Theatre World Award and Outer Critics Circle Award.

Cordero originated the role of the husband, Earl, in the Broadway production of "Waitress," as well as the role of Sonny in the musical version of Chazz Palminteri's "A Bronx Tale."

Robert De Niro, a producer of "A Bronx Tale," offered his love and support to Kloots and her young son with Cordero.

He called Cordero's death "unimaginable" and talked of how much he enjoyed working with the actor.

"We'll all meet up there some day, but he left way, way, way too soon," De Niro said.

Kloots said the memorial also served as a fundraiser for the Save the Music Foundation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Savannah
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Sunny skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. The sunshine and warmer air will be found through most of the week with some smoke from the fires out west.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories