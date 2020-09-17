ACM Awards 2020: Check out who won

The Academy of Country Music Awards aired live Wednesday night, bringing together the biggest names in country music.
Keith Urban hosted the event from the Grand Ole Opry House to an empty audience amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but the show was spirited.
Among the performers were Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Tim McGraw.
Swift took the show's stage for the first time in seven years to perform "Betty" off her new album, "Folklore."
When it came to the big categories, Old Dominion won group of the year and Luke Combs won album of the year for "What You See Is What You Get."
Entertainer of the year, the top ACM prize, was presented last and produced a surprise. Urban seemed shocked when he opened the envelope to announce that this year's winner ended up in a tie between Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett. Despite having to share the award, both stars seemed equally thrilled during their acceptance speeches.
Underwood previously won the award in 2009 and 2010.
See below for a list of the winners.
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay *WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion *WINNER
The Highwomen
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Lindsay Ell
Caylee Hammack
Tenille Townes *WINNER
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jordan Davis
Russell Dickerson
Riley Green *WINNER
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett
GIRL — Maren Morris
Heartache Medication — Jon Pardi
What You See Is What You Get — Luke Combs *WINNER
Wildcard — Miranda Lambert
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
"God's Country" — Blake Shelton *WINNER
"One Man Band" — Old Dominion
"Rainbow" — Kacey Musgraves
"Rumor" — Lee Brice
"What If I Never Get Over You" — Lady A
SONG OF THE YEAR
"10,000 Hours" — Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
"Girl Goin' Nowhere" — Ashley McBryde
"God's Country" — Blake Shelton
"One Man Band" — Old Dominion *WINNER
"Some of It" — Eric Church
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"10,000 Hours" — Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
"God's Country" — Blake Shelton
"One Man Band" — Old Dominion
"Remember You Young" — Thomas Rhett *WINNER
"Sugar Coat" — Little Big Town
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey *WINNER
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett *WINNER
Carrie Underwood *WINNER
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris *WINNER
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs *WINNER
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
10,000 Hours -- Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
Dive Bar -- Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton
Fooled Around and Fell in Love -- Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King *WINNER
Old Town Road -- Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus