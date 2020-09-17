ACM Awards 2020: Check out who won

The Academy of Country Music Awards aired live Wednesday night, bringing together the biggest names in country music.

Keith Urban hosted the event from the Grand Ole Opry House to an empty audience amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but the show was spirited.

Among the performers were Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Tim McGraw.

Swift took the show's stage for the first time in seven years to perform "Betty" off her new album, "Folklore."

When it came to the big categories, Old Dominion won group of the year and Luke Combs won album of the year for "What You See Is What You Get."

Entertainer of the year, the top ACM prize, was presented last and produced a surprise. Urban seemed shocked when he opened the envelope to announce that this year's winner ended up in a tie between Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett. Despite having to share the award, both stars seemed equally thrilled during their acceptance speeches.

Underwood previously won the award in 2009 and 2010.

See below for a list of the winners.

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay *WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion *WINNER

The Highwomen

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

Tenille Townes *WINNER

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green *WINNER

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett

GIRL — Maren Morris

Heartache Medication — Jon Pardi

What You See Is What You Get — Luke Combs *WINNER

Wildcard — Miranda Lambert

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"God's Country" — Blake Shelton *WINNER

"One Man Band" — Old Dominion

"Rainbow" — Kacey Musgraves

"Rumor" — Lee Brice

"What If I Never Get Over You" — Lady A

SONG OF THE YEAR

"10,000 Hours" — Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

"Girl Goin' Nowhere" — Ashley McBryde

"God's Country" — Blake Shelton

"One Man Band" — Old Dominion *WINNER

"Some of It" — Eric Church

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"10,000 Hours" — Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

"God's Country" — Blake Shelton

"One Man Band" — Old Dominion

"Remember You Young" — Thomas Rhett *WINNER

"Sugar Coat" — Little Big Town

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey *WINNER

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett *WINNER

Carrie Underwood *WINNER

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris *WINNER

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs *WINNER

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

10,000 Hours -- Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

Dive Bar -- Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton

Fooled Around and Fell in Love -- Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King *WINNER

Old Town Road -- Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus