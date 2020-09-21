Clear
BTS did a Tiny Desk concert that may surprise you

BTS, the K-Pop boy band sensation, gave an intimate performance of their latest hit, "Dynamite," for NPR's "Tiny Desk" concert series.

Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

NPR Tiny Desk is where performers go to show they actually can sing, and BTS has done just that.

The beloved K-Pop boy band on Monday became the latest artists to participate in the at-home series of the stripped-down, more intimate performances featured on NPR.

Naturally, they kicked it off with their first all-English language single and No. 1 hit, "Dynamite."

It marked the first time they'd performed the track with a live band, according to the seven-member group.

NPR had been "trying to make a BTS Tiny Desk concert happen for years now -- even gaming out ways we might move Bob Boilen's desk far enough forward to accommodate the superstar Korean boy band's dance moves," NPR producer and editor Stephen Thompson said in a YouTube caption on the show video.

"In the end, it took a global pandemic -- and the launch of Tiny Desk (home) concerts back in March -- to make something happen," Thompson wrote. "With BTS cooped up in Seoul, the group held true to the series's spirit by convening a live band for its Tiny Desk debut, and even arranged to perform in a workspace with a music-friendly backdrop: the record store VINYL & PLASTIC by Hyundai Card in BTS's hometown."

BTS is already the biggest K-Pop group around, and they have been continuing their success.

The "Dynamite" video in August broke a YouTube record for the most views in 24 hours, and BTS last week performed on "America's Got Talent."

Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
