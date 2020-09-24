Clear
BREAKING NEWS Governor Parson preliminary test result shows positive for COVID-19 Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Another 870,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week

How will the markets look ahead of the elections? Not great according to Mike Novogratz, founder & CEO of Galaxy Digital Holdings. Here's why he feels like the market is reminiscent of 1999's infamous tech bubble.

Posted: Sep 24, 2020 8:10 AM
Updated: Sep 24, 2020 8:10 AM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

America's recovery from the pandemic continues to slow. That was visible again in the Labor Department's weekly jobless claims report Thursday.

Another 870,000 workers filed first-time claims for unemployment benefits on a seasonally adjusted basis. That was up very slightly from the previous week.

Six months into this crisis, weekly claims are about four times higher than they were before businesses went into lockdown in March.

Continued jobless claims -- counting workers who have filed for benefits for at least two consecutive weeks -- stood at 12.6 million on a seasonally adjusted basis, down a bit from the prior week.

But Americans also filed for benefits under the government's other programs, such as the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which Congress created in the wake of the crisis to help those not eligible for regular jobless benefits, including the self-employed.

Another 630,080 Americans filed for PUA benefits last week.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Savannah
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 57°
Fairfax
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories