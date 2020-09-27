Clear
New York City protest demanding justice for Breonna Taylor ends with 12 arrests

Posted: Sep 27, 2020 1:30 PM
Updated: Sep 27, 2020 1:30 PM
Posted By: By Ganesh Setty and Holly Yan, CNN

Protesters demanding justice for Breonna Taylor spread from coast to coast Saturday night, including in New York City where demonstrators occupied the Brooklyn Bridge.

Twelve people were arrested during a protest in the Greenwich Village neighborhood, New York Police Department spokeswoman Denise Moroney said.

Eight of those arrested received summonses for disorderly conduct, Moroney said.

The other four face charges including resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, pedestrian on roadway, and "violation of local law infraction" for using an "amplified sound device" in a nearby park, Moroney said. One man faces a charge of assaulting a police officer.

Three of those arrested were released with desk appearance tickets, meaning the person must appear in court at a later date.

Outrage over the decision not to indict any Louisville police officer for the killing of Taylor in her own home has spurred continued protests cross the US.

In Seattle, 10 people were arrested after a protest turned violent Saturday night.

Some Seattle businesses damaged in recent days were longtime supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement, CNN affiliate KOMO reported. At least one of those severely damaged was a minority-owned business.

And in Louisville, where Taylor was killed, at least 25 people were arrested Saturday night during a fourth night of protests.

