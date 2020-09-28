Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Chrissy Teigen hospitalized after suffering bleeding during latest pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after suffering heavy bleeding during her pregnancy. HLN's Melissa Knowles has more.

Posted: Sep 28, 2020 10:30 AM
Updated: Sep 28, 2020 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Chrissy Teigen has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after suffering heavy bleeding during her pregnancy.

The model and TV personality, who is expecting her third child with singer husband John Legend, was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Sunday, hours after complaining of being "so bored" stuck at home because of her latest pregnancy being ruled high-risk.

Host of "Lip Sync Battle" and mother to daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2 -- Teigen is sharing updates on her health complications, revealing that she had been bleeding a "little bit less than a month," in a series of posts on Instagram.

"We all know I've been on bed rest for a few weeks and that's like super serious bed rest. I get up to quickly pee and that's it. I would take baths twice a week, no showering, just as little as possible," she said from her hospital bed.

"But I was always, always bleeding. I'm about like halfway through pregnancy and the blood has been going on for like a month. Maybe a little bit less than a month. We're talking about more than your period girls. It's definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot and it's usually fine. Mine was a lot."

The 34-year-old Teigen went on to explain that she was admitted to the hospital after the bleeding worsened comparing it to 'like if you were to turn a faucet onto low and leave it there."

Teigen also urged fans not to diagnose her via social media and trust she has "very good doctors who know the entire story."

The former Sports Illustrated cover star reassured fans that her baby boy's health had not been impacted by the fact her "placenta is really, really weak," adding: "So I feel really good, the baby's so healthy. Growing stronger than Luna or Miles. He moves a lot, so much earlier than they ever did."

"He's so strong and I'm just so excited for him because he's so wonderful and just the strongest little dude. I can't wait for him."

Teigen has been very open with her struggles getting pregnant. Both of her previous pregnancies have been through in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
A cool forecast is in store for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. Fall-like weather will usher into the area Monday with highs mainly in the 60s and no hazardous weather expected through the week. The area could see its first frost Friday morning as the lows drop into the low-to-mid 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories