Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Wrestling legend and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has released a video endorsing Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president.

Posted: Sep 28, 2020 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Amanda Jackson, CNN

Can you smelllllll who The Rock is endorsing?

WWE legend, actor and businessman, Dwayne Johnson, officially made his first public endorsement for a presidential candidate as he announcement his support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Sunday.

"... as a registered Independent for years now with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Senator Harris are the best choice to lead our country, and I am endorsing them to become President, and Vice President, of our United States," Johnson said in a video posted on Twitter.

He added that he has voted for both parties in the past and that this is "arguably the most critical election our country has seen in decades."

The seven and a half minute announcement video included a brief interview Johnson had with Biden and Harris where he asks them how they will earn the respect from the American people when they are in The White House.

Biden says he will tell the truth, be open about failures and take responsibility. Harris echoes the need for trust and truth but also says as a country we need healing right now as so many people have faced losses this year.

"Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT. We must ALL VOTE," Johnson tweeted, along with a link to a website where people can register to vote and find out information on candidates.

In just three hours, the video has been viewed more than 2 million times on Twitter.

In June, Johnson made a powerful plea for change in leadership when he called out President Donald Trump in the wake of George Floyd's death. The actor stated in a video post on his social media channels that the US is "crippled" and "on its knees begging to be heard and pleading for change."

A cool forecast is in store for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. Fall-like weather will usher into the area Monday with highs mainly in the 60s and no hazardous weather expected through the week. The area could see its first frost Friday morning as the lows drop into the low-to-mid 30s.
