Multiple people dead after shots were fired in Oregon hostage situation

Multiple people died during a hostage situation that unfolded in Salem, Oregon, according to officials.

Posted: Sep 29, 2020 4:50 AM
Updated: Sep 29, 2020 4:50 AM
Posted By: By Andy Rose and Hollie Silverman, CNN

Multiple people died during a hostage situation that unfolded in Salem, Oregon, Monday afternoon, officials said.

Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a possible hostage situation on Juneva Place SE around 12:30 p.m., according to a press release issued by the sheriff's office. Salem is about 45 miles southwest of Portland.

A trained hostage negotiator was on scene and attempted to speak with the suspect over the phone but "shots were fired," the release said.

"There were multiple fatalities during this incident, including that of the suspect," the release said.

The sheriff's office did not say how many people died in the incident.

The Oregon State Police are leading the investigation into the shooting as they would with any deputy involved shooting for the sheriff's office, the release said.

No deputies were injured and any deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave while the investigation takes place, according to the release.

A cool forecast is in store for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. Fall-like weather will usher into the area Monday with highs mainly in the 60s and no hazardous weather expected through the week. The area could see its first frost Friday morning as the lows drop into the low-to-mid 30s.
