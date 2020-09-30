Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Goldman Sachs resumes job cuts after halting them during the pandemic

JPMorgan's Samantha Azzarello joins host Alison Kosik with post-debate strategy for your portfolio. Plus, Harry's CEO Jeff Raider on how the razor industry disruptor pivoted during the pandemic. And Indeed Chief economist Jed Kolko will talk jobs ahead of the September employment report.

Posted: Sep 30, 2020 6:00 PM
Updated: Sep 30, 2020 6:00 PM
Posted By: By Jazmin Gooodwin, CNN Business

Goldman Sachs is resuming layoffs after pausing them during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank confirmed that it plans to eliminate less than 1% of its workforce — about 400 positions. The job cuts will take place across the firm, the company said, which totaled 39,100 employees as of July. Goldman says no specific positions will be affected more than others.

"At the outbreak of the pandemic, the firm announced that it would suspend any job reductions," the company said. "The firm has made a decision to move forward with a modest number of layoffs."

The news comes as Goldman has seen a surge in revenue from its dealmaking and trading arm, even as rival lenders have struggled.

In June, HBSC resumed its plans to slash 35,000 jobs in attempts to reduce its global headcount and cut costs. The bank initially hit pause on layoffs in April to reduce uncertainty for employees. Wells Fargo, which was slapped with a $2 trillion asset cap by the Federal Reserve, amid other financial problems, says it will also eliminate jobs as it tries to reduce $10 billion worth of expenses.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 69°
Savannah
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 69°
A cool forecast is in store for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. Fall-like weather will usher into the area Monday with highs mainly in the 60s and no hazardous weather expected through the week. The area could see its first frost Friday morning as the lows drop into the low-to-mid 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories