The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

CNN's Brianna Keilar speaks with Sarah Evanega, the director at the Cornell Alliance for Science Department of Global Development, about a study which finds President Trump has likely been the largest driver of coronavirus misinformation. In a response to CNN about the study, White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said, "This study could not be further from the truth. The President's message has been consistent from the beginning: resilience, hope, and optimism."

Posted: Oct 1, 2020 11:20 PM

Posted By: By Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN