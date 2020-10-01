The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

Clear
BREAKING NEWS Health department reports four more COVID-19 related deaths, 52 new cases Full Story
CNN's Brianna Keilar speaks with Sarah Evanega, the director at the Cornell Alliance for Science Department of Global Development, about a study which finds President Trump has likely been the largest driver of coronavirus misinformation. In a response to CNN about the study, White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said, "This study could not be further from the truth. The President's message has been consistent from the beginning: resilience, hope, and optimism."

Posted: Oct 1, 2020
Updated: Oct 1, 2020 11:20 PM
Posted By: By Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN

A cool forecast is in store for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. Fall-like weather will usher into the area Monday with highs mainly in the 60s and no hazardous weather expected through the week. The area could see its first frost Friday morning as the lows drop into the low-to-mid 30s.
