Your first look at Jim Carrey as Joe Biden on 'SNL' has arrived

"Saturday Night Live" is kicking off its 46th season with actor and comedian Jim Carrey taking over the role of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Posted: Oct 2, 2020 11:20 AM
Updated: Oct 2, 2020 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Alrighty then.

NBC and "Saturday Night Live" gave excited viewers a sneak peek on Thursday of actor Jim Carrey suited up as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

In the promo released on social media, Carrey appears alongside Maya Rudolph as California Sen. Kamala Harris, who is Biden's running mate.

Rudolph debuted as Harris on "SNL" in 2019, winning rave reviews from the senator herself.

This will be Carrey's first time playing the former vice president for the long-running sketch show.

"SNL" returns on October 3.

A cool forecast is in store for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. Fall-like weather will usher into the area Monday with highs mainly in the 60s and no hazardous weather expected through the week. The area could see its first frost Friday morning as the lows drop into the low-to-mid 30s.
